Investors pile into Labat Africa after long-awaited trading statement
Shares in the cannabis company jumped as much as 133% after the release of its latest trading statement
16 October 2025 - 12:07
Shares in cannabis company Labat Africa soared after the company’s long-awaited trading update predicted a meteoric jump in earnings.
The update provides the first barometer of the company’s health since December, when it published an annual report. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.