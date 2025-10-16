Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Milan — Giorgio Armani has appointed deputy MD Giuseppe Marsocci as CEO with immediate effect, the Italian fashion house said on Thursday, confirming media reports.
Marsocci, who has been at the company for 23 years, most recently as global chief commercial officer for the past six years, steps into the role previously held by founder Giorgio Armani, who died in September.
Armani kept a tight grip on the fashion empire he set up 50 years ago, but a new structure is emerging for its next phase.
Marsocci will oversee the planned sale of a 15% stake, with priority to be given to luxury conglomerate LVMH, beauty heavyweight L’Oréal, eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica or another group of “equal standing”, as outlined in Armani’s will.
“His international professional experience, deep knowledge of the sector and the company, discretion, loyalty, and team spirit, together with his closeness to Mr Armani in recent years, make Giuseppe the most natural choice to ensure continuity with the path outlined by the founder,” said Armani’s partner and head of men’s design, Pantaleo Dell’Orco, who has taken on the role of the company’s chair.
Dell’Orco has also recently been appointed to chair the Giorgio Armani Foundation, which controls 30% of the voting rights of his business empire. Dell’Orco already controls 40% of the luxury group’s voting rights.
The appointment of Marsocci, 61, was unanimously proposed by the Giorgio Armani Foundation, the luxury group said.
Giorgio Armani’s niece Silvana, head of women’s style, will be appointed as vice-president, according to the statement.
Giorgio Armani names insider Giuseppe Marsocci as new CEO
Veteran takes the helm after founder’s death, tasked with guiding the fashion house through a new era
Reuters
