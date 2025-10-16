Companies / Retail & Consumer

Giorgio Armani names insider Giuseppe Marsocci as new CEO

Veteran takes the helm after founder’s death, tasked with guiding the fashion house through a new era

16 October 2025 - 21:43
by Elisa Anzolin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Models present creations from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Milan — Giorgio Armani has appointed deputy MD Giuseppe Marsocci as CEO with immediate effect, the Italian fashion house said on Thursday, confirming media reports.

Marsocci, who has been at the company for 23 years, most recently as global chief commercial officer for the past six years, steps into the role previously held by founder Giorgio Armani, who died in September.

Armani kept a tight grip on the fashion empire he set up 50 years ago, but a new structure is emerging for its next phase.

Marsocci will oversee the planned sale of a 15% stake, with priority to be given to luxury conglomerate LVMH, beauty heavyweight L’Oréal, eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica or another group of “equal standing”, as outlined in Armani’s will.

“His international professional experience, deep knowledge of the sector and the company, discretion, loyalty, and team spirit, together with his closeness to Mr Armani in recent years, make Giuseppe the most natural choice to ensure continuity with the path outlined by the founder,” said Armani’s partner and head of men’s design, Pantaleo Dell’Orco, who has taken on the role of the company’s chair.

Dell’Orco has also recently been appointed to chair the Giorgio Armani Foundation, which controls 30% of the voting rights of his business empire. Dell’Orco already controls 40% of the luxury group’s voting rights.

The appointment of Marsocci, 61, was unanimously proposed by the Giorgio Armani Foundation, the luxury group said.

Giorgio Armani’s niece Silvana, head of women’s style, will be appointed as vice-president, according to the statement.

Reuters

Armani’s death raises succession questions for fashion empire

Meticulous Giorgio Armani laid plans to ensure continuity in a business he ran with trusted family members
Life
1 month ago

OBITUARY: King of Italian fashion Giorgio Armani combined simplicity and elegance

The visionary designer, who has died aged 91, worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company
Life
1 month ago

LVMH’s Loro Piana put under court administration over worker abuse

High-end Italian cashmere firm is fifth fashion company to be targeted by same Milan court for similar labour issues since 2023
Companies
3 months ago

Prada buys Versace to create Italian fashion powerhouse

The $1.375bn deal brings one of fashion’s best-known Italian labels back under Italian control after it was sold to Michael Kors in 2018
Companies
6 months ago

Armani and Dior face probe over alleged worker exploitation

The competition authority alleges fashion houses relied on workshops employing people on inadequate salaries
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Record R1.8-trillion corporate cash hoard tests ...
Companies
2.
Weight loss boon for Aspen
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Absa and Nedbank tread where Capitec and FNB fly
Companies / Financial Services
4.
SA in pole position as DHL signs R6bn investment ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Landlords capitalise as retailers embark on ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.