Cashbuild on track to acquire Allbuildco in R93m deal
The Competition Commission recently recommended the deal to the Competition Tribunal with no conditions
15 October 2025 - 11:00
Cashbuild has cleared all hurdles to acquire a controlling interest in Allbuildco Holdings, with the transaction set to become effective on December 1.
The building materials retailer announced its interest in acquiring a 60% stake in Allbuildco earlier this year. The R93m deal forms part of its strategy to serve a broader customer base across all income levels. In turn it said it would leverage its scale and expertise to grow the business once acquired...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.