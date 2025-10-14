Shoprite warns of decade-high food insecurity
Retailer’s latest index shows 21% of children under the age of five are stunted due to malnutrition
14 October 2025 - 05:00
Shoprite has raised the alarm over rising hunger levels, warning that food insecurity is at its worst point in more than 10 years.
According to the retailer’s latest food security index, 21% of children under the age of five are stunted due to malnutrition, a rate unusually high for a middle-income country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.