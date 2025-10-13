Boxer store at Dobsonville Mall in Soweto Johannesburg, September 8 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Boxer has reported a more than 30% drop in half-year headline earnings per share, with its IPO structure weighing on the results. Despite this, the retailer is pressing ahead with growth — opening 25 new stores during the period and expecting 60 more over the full year. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers and outlook with Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer.
WATCH: Boxer powers ahead with store expansion
Business Day TV speaks with Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer
