Boxer store at Dobsonville Mall in Soweto Johannesburg, September 8 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Boxer has reported a more than 30% drop in half-year headline earnings per share, with its IPO structure weighing on the results. Despite this, the retailer is pressing ahead with growth — opening 25 new stores during the period and expecting 60 more over the full year. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers and outlook with Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer.

