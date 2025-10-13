Lewis loses battle to end Shoprite-Pepkor deal over furniture business
Competition Appeals Court closes the door on its attempt to invoke competition law to block R3.2bn sale
13 October 2025 - 05:00
Lewis has fallen short in its bid to oppose the deal that will see Pepkor acquire Shoprite’s furniture business assets for R3.2bn, after the Competition Appeals Court closed the door on its attempt to invoke competition law to block the transaction.
In April, the Competition Commission recommended the deal to the Competition Tribunal on condition that jobs would not be lost and the merged business would increase procurement from local furniture suppliers...
