Boxer on track with store expansion

Boxer store at Dobsonville Mall in Soweto Johannesburg, September 8 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Boxer Retail has posted a strong set of interim results and is on track to achieve its target of opening 60 new stores on a full-year basis.
The group reported a 5.3% rise in headline earnings to R518m in the 26 weeks to end-August, but an increased number of shares in issue after its initial public offering (IPO) resulted in headline earnings per share (HEPS) declining 30.3% to 114.28c.
This was a consequence of a 51.1% increase in the weighted average number of ordinary shares (Wanos) due to the dilution from the 157.4-million shares issued in the IPO, it said.
Turnover grew 13.9% to R22.5bn and trading profit increased 15.1% to R931m at a trading margin of 4.1%.
“The stable trading profit margin, despite additional ongoing costs related to being a listed entity, was driven by the strong trading result and strong commissions and other income growth, as Boxer began to leverage data collection from its new customer loyalty programme, the Boxer Rewards Club,” it said.
Boxer said it considered the 5.3% rise in headline earnings to be a strong result given the drag on trading profit from costs associated with being a listed entity and a 79.1% increase in net finance charges to R231m driven by the balance sheet restructure at the time of the IPO.
The group opened 25 new stores in the first half.
Despite the prevailing low selling price inflation, Boxer’s ability to achieve like-for-like volume growth had supported the interim result and boded well for the full year, it said.
The group’s trading momentum picked up in July and August and has remained strong in the six weeks since the end of the reporting period.
“While recent trading is encouraging, the [second half of the 2026 financial year] result will largely be driven by trading over the critical Black Friday and festive periods,” it said.
The group declared an inaugural interim dividend of 45.3c per share.
mackenziej@arena.africa
