Pick n Pay’s first-half loss to narrow as turnaround gains traction
Stronger trading at Boxer and signs of recovery in core supermarket business supports retailer
10 October 2025 - 08:19
Pick n Pay expects to halve its interim loss for the first half of its 2026 financial year due to stronger trading at Boxer and signs of recovery in its core supermarket business.
In a trading update for the six months to end-August, the retailer said it expected a headline loss of between R399m and R479m, narrower than the loss of R803m in the same period last year...
