Dis-Chem and Capitec’s deal to disrupt healthcare market
Partnership links financial rewards to health behaviour as part of the Better Rewards programme
10 October 2025 - 15:14
Dis-Chem has teamed up with Capitec, SA’s largest retail bank, in a partnership that could reshape how consumers access and pay for healthcare, linking financial rewards to health behaviour as part of the company’s new Better Rewards programme.
The retailer unveiled the initiative on Thursday at its X.bigly innovation hub in Melrose Arch. It replaces Dis-Chem’s traditional loyalty model with a data-led system that integrates rewards across retail purchases, clinic visits and financial services...
