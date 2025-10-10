Adcock Ingram’s shareholders vote for Natco Pharma offer
Adcock will soon delist from the JSE and operate as a privately held company
10 October 2025 - 09:10
Shareholders in pharmaceutical company Adcock Ingram have voted overwhelmingly to give an offer by Natco Pharma the green light.
At a general meeting on Thursday, 98.66% of shares were voted in favour of the offer by Natco Pharma for all the issued ordinary shares in Adcock Ingram other than those not already held by Natco, those currently owned by Bidvest and treasury shares...
