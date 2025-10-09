Digital invisibility puts township economy at risk in festive season, experts warn
FinMark study shows about 60% of informal small, medium and micro enterprises operate at a ‘basic’ level with limited digital adoption
09 October 2025 - 05:00
As SA heads into what is expected to be its biggest festive retail season yet township retailers risk being left behind, not because of stock shortages or prices, but because customers simply cannot find them online, say digital visibility experts at Flood.
The township economy, valued at more than R900bn, supports nearly one-third of the country’s population and provides livelihoods for about 7.5-million people. Yet most township and informal retailers remain largely invisible in the digital marketplace, a gap that Flood said could cost them this holiday season as mobile-first shopping becomes the norm...
