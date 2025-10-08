Dis-Chem’s leadership changes ‘could boost investor confidence’
Asset manager would like new leadership to retain retailer’s culture while improving execution
08 October 2025 - 10:40
UPDATED 08 October 2025 - 16:06
Dis-Chem’s ongoing leadership transition signals a new phase of maturity for the retailer and could help restore investor confidence if the company sharpens its execution, according to MP9 Asset Management chief investment officer Aheesh Singh.
Singh said the founders’ gradual handover of control, including the resignation of Saul Saltzman as executive director and earlier leadership changes within the Saltzman family, marks a natural evolution for the business...
