Dis-Chem founder’s son, Saul Saltzman, resigns as executive director
In June, there was a major share redistribution within the family, in which brothers Dan and Mark Saltzman inherited R6.8bn worth of shares
08 October 2025 - 10:40
Saul Saltzman, the son of beauty and pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem founders Ivan and Lynette Saltzman, has resigned as executive director after 19 years with the company.
Dis-Chem said his resignation would take effect in February, after which he would remain on the board as a non-independent non-executive director, continuing to contribute to the group’s strategic direction and governance...
