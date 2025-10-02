SA’s big four poultry giants face antitrust probe
R70bn inquiry into SA’s chicken industry cites dominance and barriers to new entrants in terms of reference
02 October 2025 - 05:00
SA’s major poultry producers will have to defend their business practices as the Competition Commission advances with its antitrust inquiry into a sector said to rake in more than R70bn in sales annually.
The commission has identified Astral, RCL, Country Bird, and Sovereign as the country’s four largest chicken producers, accounting for nearly 63% of SA’s chicken production...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.