Motus plays catch-up after being ‘too defensive’ on Chinese brands
CEO says it was a mistake not to introduce the brands in its ecosystem sooner
02 October 2025 - 19:05
Motus, SA’s leading nonmanufacturing automotive group, has in a frank assessment admitted it was slow in introducing Chinese brands that have proven popular with cash-strapped consumers in its vast retail dealership network, comprising more than 300 stores.
Group CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg told the company’s shareholders that it was a mistake not to introduce Chinese brands in its ecosystem sooner, with the group now playing catch-up...
