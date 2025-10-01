Woolworths hopes to make fashion business great again
Retailer says supply chain uncertainty and competition from discount e-tailers weigh on performance
Woolworths has placed its fashion business and struggling Australian business Country Road Group (CRG) among the top three risks facing the group, with management laser focused on turning the businesses around.
In its latest annual report (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/retail-and-consumer/2025-09-30-no-performance-bonus-for-woolworths-ceo-but-he-still-gets-nearly-r80m-for-years-work/) published on Tuesday, the retailer said challenges such as inconsistent product availability, rising global supply chain uncertainty and intensifying competition from online discount retailers continue to weigh on its fashion business performance...
