Sustainability drives success at Isanti Glass

In the bustling industrial heart of Johannesburg stands Isanti Glass, a transformative force reshaping SA’s manufacturing landscape.

More than a producer of glass containers, this proudly black-owned, level 1 B-BBEE company is forging a legacy built on exceptional craftsmanship, sustainable innovation and unwavering national pride.

A commitment to local excellence

Isanti Glass exemplifies South African manufacturing prowess through its membership of Proudly South African, the nation’s premier buy-local initiative. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio spans amber, flint and emerald glass containers — all crafted with precision and purpose.

Its glass containers incorporate an average of up to 50% recycled glass (cullet), ensuring that production not only conserves natural resources but also champions circular economy principles. This approach underscores a powerful truth: commercial success and environmental responsibility are not opposing forces but mutually reinforcing imperatives.