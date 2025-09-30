No performance bonus for Woolworths CEO but he still gets nearly R80m for year’s work
Roy Bagattini was denied a performance bonus as the retailer fell short of its targets
30 September 2025 - 16:04
Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini missed out on a performance bonus pay cheque for the 2025 financial year after the retailer failed to meet the financial and strategic targets required to trigger the incentive, according to new remuneration committee chair Clive Thomson.
Bagattini, who has led the group since 2020, received no annual performance payout, whereas he took home R4.8m in the previous financial year...
