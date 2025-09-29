Boxer lifts first-half sales but earnings hurt by higher share count after IPO
There was a 51% increase in the weighted average share count after the listing
29 September 2025 - 09:44
Boxer has posted turnover growth for the first half of its 2026 financial year but earnings fell as the retailer’s enlarged share base following last year’s IPO weighed on its results.
Turnover rose 13.9% during the 26 weeks ended August, with like-for-like sales up 5.3%, as trading momentum strengthened in the last two months of the half-year, it said on Monday. Internal food inflation was -0.7%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.