Starbucks executive resigns amid tech revamp

A man wearing a protective mask uses a phone at Starbucks cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN/FILE
Starbucks chief technology officer Deb Hall Lefevre resigned without a permanent replacement, according to an internal memo sent to corporate staff on Monday, seen by Reuters.
The memo, written by CFO Cathy Smith, named Ningyu Chen, previously senior vice-president of global experience technology, as interim chief technology officer.
Lefevre’s resignation comes as Starbucks announced its second round of deep cuts in corporate roles, effective Friday, as CEO Brian Niccol pushes a tech revamp in stores to make labour more efficient, part of a turnaround strategy to revive flagging sales after six consecutive quarters of decline.
AI assistant
The revamp includes an AI-powered automated inventory counter that is in the process of being rolled out to all company-owned stores in North America by the end of September. Other initiatives include an AI assistant for baristas, a new point-of-sales system and a queuing algorithm meant to help baristas sequence orders during rush hour.
Lefevre, a former McDonald’s executive, was hired in May 2022 as part of the chain’s focus on improving its drive-through, mobile ordering and other systems. The memo said she planned to retire.
"Our tech priorities aren’t changing," the memo said. "We’re focused on the tech work needed to deliver our Back to Starbucks plan."
Lefevre did not respond to a request for comment.
On Thursday, the company said it would close underperforming stores in the US. Its overall company-owned US and Canada store count is expected to drop by 1%, with several hundred stores expected to close by the end of the 2025 financial year. It said 900 non-retail roles would be eliminated, with affected employees being notified on Friday.
The technology initiatives are part of a corporate turnaround called "Back to Starbucks" being pursued by CEO Brian Niccol, who took the helm last year to revive the chain’s fortunes. He has aimed to revive the chain’s "coffeehouse" appeal after six consecutive quarters of sales declines.
IT team
Starbucks’ February layoffs of 1,100 corporate employees hit the IT team particularly hard, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday. They said an outside contractor named Tata Consultancy Services, based in India, has been given an increasing role in Starbucks IT division.
Starbucks said the company will “continue to have a very significant in-house technology team, but the focus is on the most important capabilities and the most important work.”
Shares have lost more than 12% of their value over the past 12 months, compared with a 16% increase in the broad-market Standard & Poor’s 500 index. Reuters
Starbucks executive resigns amid tech revamp
Deb Hall Lefevre is replaced by an interim chief technology officer
Starbucks chief technology officer Deb Hall Lefevre resigned without a permanent replacement, according to an internal memo sent to corporate staff on Monday, seen by Reuters.
The memo, written by CFO Cathy Smith, named Ningyu Chen, previously senior vice-president of global experience technology, as interim chief technology officer.
Lefevre’s resignation comes as Starbucks announced its second round of deep cuts in corporate roles, effective Friday, as CEO Brian Niccol pushes a tech revamp in stores to make labour more efficient, part of a turnaround strategy to revive flagging sales after six consecutive quarters of decline.
AI assistant
The revamp includes an AI-powered automated inventory counter that is in the process of being rolled out to all company-owned stores in North America by the end of September. Other initiatives include an AI assistant for baristas, a new point-of-sales system and a queuing algorithm meant to help baristas sequence orders during rush hour.
Lefevre, a former McDonald’s executive, was hired in May 2022 as part of the chain’s focus on improving its drive-through, mobile ordering and other systems. The memo said she planned to retire.
"Our tech priorities aren’t changing," the memo said. "We’re focused on the tech work needed to deliver our Back to Starbucks plan."
Lefevre did not respond to a request for comment.
On Thursday, the company said it would close underperforming stores in the US. Its overall company-owned US and Canada store count is expected to drop by 1%, with several hundred stores expected to close by the end of the 2025 financial year. It said 900 non-retail roles would be eliminated, with affected employees being notified on Friday.
The technology initiatives are part of a corporate turnaround called "Back to Starbucks" being pursued by CEO Brian Niccol, who took the helm last year to revive the chain’s fortunes. He has aimed to revive the chain’s "coffeehouse" appeal after six consecutive quarters of sales declines.
IT team
Starbucks’ February layoffs of 1,100 corporate employees hit the IT team particularly hard, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday. They said an outside contractor named Tata Consultancy Services, based in India, has been given an increasing role in Starbucks IT division.
Starbucks said the company will “continue to have a very significant in-house technology team, but the focus is on the most important capabilities and the most important work.”
Shares have lost more than 12% of their value over the past 12 months, compared with a 16% increase in the broad-market Standard & Poor’s 500 index. Reuters
International business briefs: Spain approves BBVA’s new bid for Sabadell
US tariffs could ‘open doors for local brands’
Starbucks turnaround efforts lift quarterly sales
Starbucks CEO has his work cut out in turnaround
Deflation rises as Chinese consumers turn to discount stores
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
International business briefs: Spain approves BBVA’s new bid for Sabadell
Boutique bank a master of illusion
US tariffs could ‘open doors for local brands’
Starbucks turnaround efforts lift quarterly sales
Starbucks CEO has his work cut out in turnaround
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.