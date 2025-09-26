Independents emerge as R268bn force in fast-moving consumer goods market
Segment now accounts for almost one-third of the country’s fast-moving consumer goods market
26 September 2025 - 05:00
SA’s independent wholesale and retail sector has grown into a R268bn engine powering the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) economy, serving as an important enabler for the informal market and an increasingly important option for households.
That’s the main finding of Trade Intelligence’s latest “Formal Independent Channel” report, which notes that the sector comprising wholesale, hybrids, hypermarkets and supermarkets operating outside JSE-listed corporate chains now accounts for almost one-third of the country’s FMCG market...
