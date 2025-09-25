Ethos lifts net asset value by 30%
The performance was supported by the company’s unlisted portfolio, which delivered a 31% return
25 September 2025 - 10:30
Private equity investment company EPE Capital, better known as Ethos, has reported double-digit growth in both its net asset value per share (NAVPS) and share price in the year to end-June.
Adjusted NAVPS rose 30% to R8.57, while the share price leapt 58% to R6.65, cutting the discount to NAV from 40% to 22%, the company said in statement on Thursday. Reported NAVPS increased 22% year on year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.