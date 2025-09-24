Industry body raises alarm over hidden risks of ‘buy now, pay later’
MicroFinance SA says products on offer are in a regulatory grey area, placing consumers at potential risk
24 September 2025 - 14:51
MicroFinance SA (MFSA) has called for urgent regulatory oversight of the fast-growing “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) sector, warning that unchecked expansion could drive hidden consumer indebtedness and strain households.
BNPL products, marketed as interest-free and accessible, have surged in popularity through platforms such as Payflex and PayJustNow, which dominate the local market, according to global data and business intelligence platform Statista...
