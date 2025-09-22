Retail, wholesale confidence falls in third quarter
New-vehicle dealers and furniture retailers remain bright spot amid gloomy trade sector, BER survey finds
22 September 2025 - 16:08
Business confidence in retailers and wholesalers fell sharply in the third quarter, according to the latest survey by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) suggesting that consumer demand is starting to ease after a period of steady growth.
The BER said retail confidence dropped to 32% in the third quarter from 42% in the second quarter, falling below the long-term average of 40% for the first time in a year. Still, overall profitability in the sector remained steady with most activity measures closer to their long-term averages...
