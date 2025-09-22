Choppies sells Jwayelani chain in final SA market exit
Completion of the deal is subject to competition and regulatory approval and is expected before the end of November
22 September 2025 - 16:35
Choppies is pulling out of the SA supermarket market after agreeing to sell its Jwayelani chain and meat processing plant to the Shingai Group.
The Botswana-based retailer said it has entered binding agreements to dispose of 100% of its shareholding in Business Venture Investments, which owns 45 Jwayelani-branded community supermarkets, together with the assets of its KwaZulu-Natal meat processing facility...
