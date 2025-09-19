Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: 2025 outlook for SA's FMCG sector

Business Day TV spoke to Andrea Slabber from Trade Intelligence

19 September 2025 - 16:01
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SA shoppers remain under pressure from high food costs and weak confidence, shaping the fast-moving consumer goods retail outlook for 2025. Business Day TV spoke to Andrea Slabber from Trade Intelligence, for more on the latest growth trends and market dynamics.

