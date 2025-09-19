Spar takes on Shoprite and Woolies in pet care market
Retailer says it plans to roll out 100 outlets of Pet Storey across SA by the end of 2026
19 September 2025 - 07:50
UPDATED 19 September 2025 - 09:13
Retailer Spar has launched a new pet retail brand, Pet Storey, opening what it claims is the largest pet store in Africa as part of an aggressive plan to roll out 100 outlets across SA by the end of 2026.
The first store, unveiled in Boksburg on Thursday, is a conversion of a former Pet Masters outlet and is positioned as the flagship for a franchise network that Spar intends to scale rapidly, with 25-30 stores expected by the end of this year...
