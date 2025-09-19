Spar bets on pet retail to drive turnaround, targets 30% revenue from new ventures
Retailer plans to roll out 100 outlets of Pet Storey countrywide by end-2026
Spar is banking on its new pet supply retail chain Pet Storey to help fuel its strategic turnaround, with the group gunning for 30% of its total revenue to come from adjacent businesses such as Build It, Pharmacy and Pet Storey within the next five years, CEO Angelo Swartz said.
The retailer, which has faced pressure to stabilise its core business in recent years, on Thursday unveiled what it said is Africa’s largest pet store in Boksburg as the flagship of a planned 100-store rollout by 2026. About half of those stores will be new, creating jobs and opportunities for franchisees and suppliers, Swartz told Business Day...
