AdvTech launches Emeris brand with R420m Sandton mega campus
‘By consolidating these institutions under one brand, AdvTech offers students an enhanced educational experience,’ CEO Geoff Whyte says
19 September 2025 - 15:01
Private education group AdvTech has announced the launch in 2026 of a new private higher education brand, Emeris, which will combine its Varsity College, Vega School and MSA under one name.
According to AdvTech, the move will be anchored by a R420m mega campus in Sandton that will bring together the existing Varsity College Sandton and Vega Bordeaux sites, and which is set to open in 2026 with space for 9,000 students...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.