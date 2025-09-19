AdvTech eyes full university status for new Emeris brand
Private education group’s R420m Sandton campus to anchor push as Varsity College, Vega and MSA unite
19 September 2025 - 15:01
UPDATED 21 September 2025 - 18:37
Private education group AdvTech says it is preparing to elevate Emeris, its new higher education brand, to full university status as soon as the government opens an application process.
The move could fundamentally reshape competition in the tertiary sector...
