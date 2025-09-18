subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Urban Company has made a blockbuster debut on the National Stock Exchange of India, with shares in the firm jumping more than 70% on its first day of trade. This marks the second initial public offering (IPO) of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi. Business Day TV took a closer look at the story with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.