WATCH: Unpacking Urban Company’s blockbuster debut in India
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza for more on the listing and what it means for Naspers
Urban Company has made a blockbuster debut on the National Stock Exchange of India, with shares in the firm jumping more than 70% on its first day of trade. This marks the second initial public offering (IPO) of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi. Business Day TV took a closer look at the story with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
