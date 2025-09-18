SAB’s R650m bet tests government’s commitment to farmers
The company runs training and mechanisation programmes, and provides interest-free loans for small-scale farmers
18 September 2025 - 10:45
SA Breweries (SAB) has spent more than R650m in the past five years helping farmers grow barley for its beer.
The company says the money secures local supply and supports rural communities. But the scale of the investment also raises questions about whether big business is stepping in where government should...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.