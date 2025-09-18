Consumers flock to spazas and taverns as supermarkets lag, report shows
18 September 2025 - 10:57
Spaza shops and taverns are beating supermarkets at their own game, with sales growing three times faster in 2025.
SA consumers are increasingly turning to traditional retail outlets, with spazas, independent superettes and taverns outpacing supermarkets and modern stores in the first half of 2025.
According to NielsenIQ’s (NIQ) latest State of the Retail Nation report, traditional trade sales jumped 14.8% in value and 16.4% in volume compared with the same period last year. ..
