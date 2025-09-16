Premier expects profit jump of up to 30% despite softer revenue growth
Food producer credits cost control and efficiencies for offsetting deflation in soft commodities
16 September 2025 - 18:31
Fast-moving consumer goods company Premier says it expects another strong earnings performance in the six months to end-September, with profit set to climb as much as 30% even as revenue growth slows due to softer commodity prices.
In a trading statement on Tuesday, the food producer said headline earnings per share (HEPS) are projected to rise by between 20% and 30% to between 526c and 569c...
