Companies / Retail & Consumer

Nestlé chair Paul Bulcke to step down early after CEO’s removal

Pablo Isla replaces Bulcke on October 1 as food group seeks to close door on recent turmoil

16 September 2025 - 22:18
by Shubham Kalia and Dave Graham
Picture: 123RF/KEN WOLTER
Picture: 123RF/KEN WOLTER

Zurich — Nestlé said on Tuesday its chair, Paul Bulcke, would hand over to former Inditex CEO Pablo Isla on October 1, accelerating a changing of the guard at the Swiss food giant after an unprecedented period of managerial turmoil.

The decision comes two weeks after Laurent Freixe was abruptly fired as CEO over an undisclosed relationship, and clears the way for new CEO Philipp Navratil and Isla to take full charge of the company that has struggled in recent years as sales growth stalled and debt rose.

Analysts and shareholders had raised questions about Bulcke’s position after the revelations of Freixe’s romantic relationship with a subordinate, which led to his removal just a year after he had taken the reins at the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee.

Handover fast-tracked

Bulcke said in a statement that Vevey-based company was well positioned for the future as he moved forward the handover that had been scheduled for April next year.

“This is the right moment for me to step aside and accelerate the planned transition,” said Bulcke, who will assume the role of “honorary chairman”, adding the new leadership would bring a “fresh perspective”.

Investors and analysts have said Isla showed strong leadership at Inditex, the owner of clothing company Zara.

Nestlé faces a stern challenge with investors and analysts, who have urged it to slim down in a tough consumer market as rivals cut costs and even break up to improve their performance.

Sales growth has stalled, the company’s shares have lost more than 40% since 2022 and costs have ballooned. Debt levels have climbed past those of rivals such as Unilever.

Nestlé said in June that Bulcke would step down in 2026, news that came after rising investor unease over the firm’s share price performance, leadership issues and concerns that its corporate governance model was out of date.

Bulcke’s shareholder backing had also been declining. In April, he was re-elected with 84.8% shareholder support, below the level chairs usually receive in Switzerland. In 2017, he received almost 96% backing.

Reuters

