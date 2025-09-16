Libstar confirms takeover interest as half-year earnings lift
The company has received non-binding expressions of interest and the board is evaluating them
16 September 2025 - 09:44
Libstar has confirmed it has received approaches from potential buyers interested in acquiring the food producer, just months after it launched a strategic review to unlock value for shareholders.
The company said on Tuesday it had received non-binding expressions of interest and that its board would evaluate them. However, the talks were still at an early stage and there was no certainty they would lead to a binding offer, it said...
