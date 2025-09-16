Bull Brand owner RFG Foods reports market share gains
Despite weaker consumer spending in July and August, RFG ‘outperformed the market in key categories’
16 September 2025 - 19:22
Bull Brand owner RFG Foods has lifted group revenue by 2.4% in the 11 months to August, driven by solid domestic performance, but international sales remain under pressure, the group said.
At home, the company’s regional segment grew 5.1%, led by strong volume gains in fresh foods, pies and fruit juice. Dry foods also performed well, even as some long-life categories slowed...
