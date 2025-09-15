Weak fish oil sales weigh on Oceana
The company blames the slide squarely on a collapse in dollar fish oil prices
15 September 2025 - 08:33
Lucky Star owner Oceana Group says shareholders should brace for a sharp decline in annual earnings, as weak fish oil prices bite into profit, reversing last year’s performance.
In a trading statement for the year ending September, the fishing company said headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to fall at least 40% from last year, translating to a drop of at least 367c per share. A year ago the group reported HEPS of 917.6c...
