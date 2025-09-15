Closure of Southern Sun Seychelles hotel to weigh on first-half earnings
Demand has been boosted by conferencing and event business in Gauteng and the Western Cape, but government and corporate travel is down
15 September 2025 - 10:26
Hotel group Southern Sun says strong growth in its SA operations has been offset by offshore weakness, cost pressures, and the temporary closure of its Paradise Sun resort in Seychelles.
In remarks to be delivered at the AGM, the group said for the five months to end-August, SA hotels achieved an occupancy rate of 59.2%, up from 57.6% a year earlier, while average room rates rose 6.7%, driving room revenue growth of 9.7%. Demand was boosted by conferencing and event business in Gauteng and the Western Cape, though government and corporate travel remained muted...
