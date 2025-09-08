Sun International warns that weak gambling rules risk fuelling black market
CEO Ulrik Bengtsson says regulations need to protect consumers, ensure tax collection and allow firms to offer competitive products
08 September 2025 - 10:09
UPDATED 08 September 2025 - 17:39
Sun International CEO Ulrik Bengtsson has warned that weak regulation of online gambling could rapidly erode the state’s tax base by driving punters to illegal offshore operators.
Speaking to Business Day after the group’s results on Monday, Bengtsson said licensed operators could thrive only if regulation struck the right balance between protecting consumers, ensuring the state collects revenue and allowing companies to offer competitive products. If the system failed on of those fronts, he said, “the black market will grow and the tax base will erode very quickly”...
