AVI raises dividend 6.1% as profit rises
Headline earnings per share also rose 6.1% to 729.1c
08 September 2025 - 09:03
AVI has raised its shareholder payout after reporting stronger earnings for the year to end-June, even as revenue growth remained muted.
On Monday, the food and fashion group declared a final dividend of 406c per share, taking the total payout for the year to 626c, up 6.1% from last year. ..
