Chinese carmakers break into SA’s top 10
07 September 2025 - 16:36
Chinese carmakers have muscled their way into SA’s top 10 vehicle sellers, reflecting a shift in consumer buying patterns, according to Motus CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg.
Van Rensburg told Business Day the local market has remained “fairly robust” in recent months, but pressure on household budgets continues to steer buyers away from premium brands to more affordable SUVs and smaller hatchbacks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.