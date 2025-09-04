WATCH: Shoprite eyes banking venture

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Shoprite is looking to capitalise on its huge client base and data points to disrupt the banking sector. The retailer, which recorded 1.2-billion customer visits in the year to end-June, plans to offer banking solutions.

Business Day TV spoke to Jean Olivier, general manager for financial services at Shoprite for more insight.

