Shoprite is looking to capitalise on its huge client base and data points to disrupt the banking sector. The retailer, which recorded 1.2-billion customer visits in the year to end-June, plans to offer banking solutions.
Business Day TV spoke to Jean Olivier, general manager for financial services at Shoprite for more insight.
WATCH: Shoprite eyes banking venture
Discover how Shoprite is revolutionising banking in South Africa with its new low-cost, full-service transactional bank account, offering affordable financial services to millions
