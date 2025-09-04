Trellidor declares first dividend in four years
Despite the resumption of dividend payouts, the group’s earnings remain under pressure
04 September 2025 - 12:15
Security barriers manufacturer Trellidor says it will pay shareholders a dividend for the first time in four years after cutting its debt load and stabilising its balance sheet.
On Thursday, the group, which listed on the JSE a decade ago, declared a final gross dividend of 12c per share for the year to end-June. The last time it paid a dividend was in October 2021, when it declared 11c a share. Payouts were halted after that as high debt levels weighed on the company...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.