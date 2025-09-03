Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Cashbuild’s earnings rise despite constrained DIY market

Business Day TV spoke to Werner de Jager, CEO of Cashbuild

03 September 2025 - 15:21
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Cashbuild has managed to assemble topline growth of 5% at the full-year mark, while its bottom-line growth has come in double that, despite a strained DIY market. Business Day TV took a closer look at the performance with the group’s CEO, Werner de Jager.

