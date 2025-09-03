Cashbuild has managed to assemble topline growth of 5% at the full-year mark, while its bottom-line growth has come in double that, despite a strained DIY market. Business Day TV took a closer look at the performance with the group’s CEO, Werner de Jager.
WATCH: Cashbuild’s earnings rise despite constrained DIY market
Business Day TV spoke to Werner de Jager, CEO of Cashbuild
