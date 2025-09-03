DISRUPTION
Inside Shoprite’s banking ambitions
SA’s largest grocery retailer is looking to capitalise on its huge client base and data points to disrupt the banking sector
03 September 2025 - 05:00
Shoprite, SA’s largest grocery retailer, is looking to capitalise on its huge client base and data points to disrupt the banking sector by banking its client base as it searches for new revenue streams, with the group already raking in on average R4.9bn in weekly sales.
Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the group is primed to offer banking solutions to its client base, with the company having recorded about 1.2-billion customer visits in the year ended June, when it reported record sales of R252bn...
