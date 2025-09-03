Country Road drags down Woolies’ profit
The retailer’s Australian operations overshadowed strong trading in SA
03 September 2025 - 10:13
Fashion retailer Woolworths has reported a slump in annual earnings, weighed down by its Australian operations that overshadowed strong trading in SA.
The group reported a 23.9% decline in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 268.1c for the 52 weeks to end-June compared with the comparable 52-week period...
