Cashbuild plans to stick with store expansion strategy

Building materials retailer Cashbuild has reported higher annual earnings after opening eight new stores during the year.
The group increased revenue by 3% to R11.5bn for the 52 weeks to end-June; the group reported on 53 weeks in the previous year, which affected the results. Compared with the previously audited and pro forma 52 weeks’ information, the growth is 5%.
Headline earnings were 8% higher at R216.2m, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 10% at 1,040.4c. it said on Wednesday.
A final dividend of 300c per share was declared, taking to total dividend for the year to 626c, up from 561c a year ago.
The group, valued at R3.5bn on the JSE, supplies its largely cash-paying customer base through more than 300 storeswith building materials and related products.
Transactions through the tills increased by 4%, with selling price inflation at 1.7% at the end of June.
During the year, the group opened eight new stores (seven Cashbuild and one P&L Hardware) and closed 12 (one Cashbuild and 11 P&L Hardware) underperforming stores. It also further refurbished 26 Cashbuild stores and relocated one P&L Hardware store.
The group said it planned to continue its store expansion, relocation and refurbishment strategy in a controlled manner, through its feasibility process. The opening of the Cashbuild Small Model Stores remained on track, it added.
For the seven weeks subsequent to its year-end, revenue is 6% higher than the previous year. However, management expects trading conditions to remain challenging.
In April, Cashbuild announced plans to acquire60%of Allbuildco Holdings for R93m as part of the group’sstrategy to serve a broader customer base across all income levels in SA.
The company aimed to use its scale and expertise to grow the Allbuildco business, it said.
Cashbuild expectsAllbuildco toprovide it with agrowth platformto target a customer base it has not previously served.
