Cashbuild plans to stick with store expansion strategy

Group opened eight new stores during the 2025 financial year

03 September 2025 - 08:25
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Picture: SUPPLIED

Building materials retailer Cashbuild has reported higher annual earnings after opening eight new stores during the year.

The group increased revenue by 3% to R11.5bn for the 52 weeks to end-June; the group reported on 53 weeks in the previous year, which affected the results. Compared with the previously audited and pro forma 52 weeks’ information, the growth is 5%.

Headline earnings were 8% higher at R216.2m, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 10% at 1,040.4c. it said on Wednesday.

A final dividend of 300c per share was declared, taking to total dividend for the year to 626c, up from 561c a year ago.

The group, valued at R3.5bn on the JSE, supplies its largely cash-paying customer base through more than 300 stores with building materials and related products.

Transactions through the tills increased by 4%, with selling price inflation at 1.7% at the end of June.

During the year, the group opened eight new stores (seven Cashbuild and one P&L Hardware) and closed 12 (one Cashbuild and 11 P&L Hardware) underperforming stores. It also further refurbished 26 Cashbuild stores and relocated one P&L Hardware store.

The group said it planned to continue its store expansion, relocation and refurbishment strategy in a controlled manner, through its feasibility process. The opening of the Cashbuild Small Model Stores remained on track, it added.

For the seven weeks subsequent to its year-end, revenue is 6% higher than the previous year. However, management expects trading conditions to remain challenging.

In April, Cashbuild announced plans to acquire 60% of Allbuildco Holdings for R93m as part of the group’s strategy to serve a broader customer base across all income levels in SA.

The company aimed to use its scale and expertise to grow the Allbuildco business, it said.

Cashbuild expects Allbuildco to provide it with a growth platform to target a customer base it has not previously served.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Cashbuild’s fourth-quarter revenue grows 4%

The group opened three new stores and closed four during the three-month period
Companies
1 month ago

Cashbuild third-quarter revenue rises 5%

The group opened two new stores and closed one during the quarter, bringing the total number to 319
Companies
4 months ago

Cashbuild eyes R93m majority stake in Allbuildco Holdings

Building materials retailer says proposed deal will provide a platform to target a new customer base
Companies
4 months ago

Cashbuild says retailers still under pressure despite rate cuts

Revenue was up 5%, while operating profit increased to R174m from R50m before
Companies
5 months ago

Cashbuild and the power of politics

Everything was lined up perfectly for the company to start seeing an uptick in 2025. Then along came the politicians
Investors Monthly
6 months ago

