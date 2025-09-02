Shoprite cements dominance with record sales and thousands of new jobs
Expansion efforts helped Shoprite achieve an 8.6% increase in revenue to R256.7bn in the year ended June
02 September 2025 - 11:04
Shoprite is ramping up its expansion, having opened 281 new stores in the year to end-June, creating almost 9,000 jobs.
SA’s largest food retailer spent nearly R4.9bn on new stores and upgrades and plans to leverage a further R7.9bn to add 300 more stores and upgrades in the next financial year, cementing its dominance as the country’s largest corporate employer...
