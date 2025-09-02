Shoprite aims to bring another 10,000 SA jobs to life
Retail group added about 9,000 people to its payroll over the past financial year
02 September 2025 - 11:04
UPDATED 02 September 2025 - 18:22
Shoprite says it expects to create about 10,000 more jobs in the next 12 months as it plans to open 309 new stores across its brands, cementing its dominance as the country’s largest corporate employer in an economy that is shedding jobs.
CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the target figure referred to direct jobs within the group, with many more supported indirectly through service providers such as cleaners, trolley collectors and security staff...
